Indonesia calls for more trade barriers with China to be removed

Indonesia calls for more trade barriers with China to be removedReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 13-01-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 15:36 IST
Indonesia's foreign minister on Wednesday urged China to remove trade barriers for the country's palm oil and other main export products in order to make trade between the two countries more balanced.
Minister Retno Marsudi made the comments in a joint statement with the Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi.
Wang said he supported Indonesia's plan to become a regional hub for the production of vaccines.
