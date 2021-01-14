Fifth Armed Forces Veterans' Day celebrated at Pangode Military Station

The Fifth Armed Forces Veterans' Day celebrations and Swarnim Vijay Varsh as 50th Anniversary Celebrations of 1971 India-Pakistan War were held at Pangode Military Station, Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday by following Covid-19 protocols. As per a statement from the defence ministry, during his inaugural speech, Air Marshal J Chalapati remembered the courage and valour shown by Air Cmde Mehar Singh, Brigadier NP Singh, Colonel Dewan Renjith Rai and others during the war. He also mentioned the contributions made by the veterans to our country and only due to their hard work the map of our country is still same after 73 years of independence. The Air Marshal said that the three Armed Forces are always committed towards the veterans for any help required.

Earlier in the day, Air Marshal J Chalapati VSM, Senior Air Staff Officer, Southern Air Command, Brigadier Kartik Seshadri, Station Commander, Pangode Military Station, Captain S John (IN) and veterans laid wreaths at the War Memorial Pangode, as a mark of respect to the brave soldiers who have laid down their lives to safeguard the nation. This was followed by the Armed Forces Veterans Seminar at Cariappa Auditorium which included talks by representatives of Directorate of Air Veterans, Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme and State Bank of India. Exclusive counters were set up at the venue for the benefit of ex-servicemen (ESM) that included a medical and health check up camp, job placement and resettlement stall, central pension processing and disbursement cell and CSD counters. In addition, there were informative lectures on pension and welfare related subjects by representatives from State Bank of India, Directorate of Air Veterans and Kerala Ex-Servicemen Welfare Department.

The entire event was organised under the aegis of Southern Air Command in close coordination with HQ 91 Infantry Brigade and Naval Detachment. The 'Armed Forces Veterans' Day' is commemorated on 14 Jan each year as a mark of respect to and in recognition of the services rendered by Field Marshal KM Cariappa, OBE, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. He led the Indian Forces to victory in the 1947 war, became the Commander-in-Chief on 15 Jan 1949 and retired on 14 Jan 1953.

Commemorating the Veterans' Day is a unique way of the services to acknowledge the selfless devotion and sacrifice by our veterans who have served the nation during their prime years and still continue to do so in various capacities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)