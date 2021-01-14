BRIEF-Delta CEO Says Tsa Looking Very Carefully At Rioters At U.S. Capitol, Anticipates They Will Be Added To Federal No-Fly List If Identified

BRIEF-Delta CEO Says Tsa Looking Very Carefully At Rioters At U.S. Capitol, Anticipates They Will Be Added To Federal No-Fly List If IdentifiedReuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 22:20 IST
Delta Air Lines Inc:
* DELTA CEO SAYS TSA LOOKING VERY CAREFULY AT RIOTERS AT U.S. CAPITOL, ANTICIPATES THEY WILL BE ADDED TO FEDERAL NO-FLY LIST IF IDENTIFIED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
