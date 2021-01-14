Army’s Niwaru military station to hold half-marathon on Friday

Serving defence officers and veterans will participate in half-marathon ''Konark Swarnvijaython'' on Friday to mark the Army Day and commemorate the 50th year of a decisive victory of the Indian Armed Forces against Pakistan in 1971 war. “Serving defence officers, ladies, veterans and civilians will be participating in the event at Niwaru Military Station,” the defence spokesperson said on Thursday.

He said the veterans of the 1971 war along with international athletes and Olympians who have seen actions at the front will also be attending to mark the event, a half marathon of 21 km, which will be flagged off on Friday from Niwaru Military Station.

