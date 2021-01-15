Three killed in road accident in UP

Three killed in road accident in UPPTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 15-01-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 00:03 IST
Three people were killed on Thursday when their bike was hit by a truck in Thariaon area here, police said.
The incident took place in the evening in Ambapur village on Knapur-Allahabad highway, they said.
The victims could not be identified, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ambapur village
- Thariaon
- Knapur-Allahabad