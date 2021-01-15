Former senior Petrofac exec pleads guilty to three further bribery offences -Britain's SFO

Former senior Petrofac exec pleads guilty to three further bribery offences -Britain's SFOReuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 00:25 IST
Former senior Petrofac Ltd executive David Lufkin pleaded guilty to three further bribery offences, Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said in a statement on Thursday.
These charges are in addition to 11 charges of bribery already brought by the SFO, to which Lufkin pleaded guilty in February 2019, SFO added.
