On run for three years, accused in MCOCA case nabbed in Thane

An accused who jumped bail in aMCOCA case was arrested from Maharashtra's Thane city onSaturday, after being on the run for the last three years,police said.

The Thane police nabbed Babulal alias Babu BadshahMuzawar (36) from Teen Haath Naka locality of the city, anofficial said.

The accused was allegedly a member of the gang whichwas preparing to rob the office of a gold finance company inNaupada, the official said.

Offences under various sections of the IPC andMaharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) wereregistered against him, the official said.

Muzawar was arrested on April 19, 2017, and was latergranted bail by the courts, following which he jumped the bailand remained absconding, he said.

The accused was part of a gang of 15 to 20 persons,which operated in Thane, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and other statesand looted gold finance companies and banks, he added.

