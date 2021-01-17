Scoreboard: IND vs AUS, Day 3, 4th Test

Scoreboard: IND vs AUS, Day 3, 4th TestPTI | Brisbane | Updated: 17-01-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 13:39 IST
Australia 2nd innings: Marcus Harris batting 1 David Warner batting 20 Total (For no loss in 6 overs) 21 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 2-1-12-0, T Natarajan 3-0-6-0, Washington Sundar 1-0-3-0.
