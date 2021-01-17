Left Menu
Maha:FIR against 10 for fraud in processing caste certificates

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-01-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 14:06 IST
Police have registered an FIRagainst 10 people, including four staffers of an e-seva centrehere in Maharashtra, for allegedly indulging in a fraud inprocessing caste certificates, an official said on Sunday.

Some people sought caste certificates for theirchildren and submitted applications along with forgeddocuments at an e-seva kendra in the city last year, he said.

Despite the e-seva kendra staff being allegedly awareof the fabricated documents attached with the applications,they forwarded them to the sub-divisional office (SDO) here,the official from Thane Nagar police station said.

On verification, the SDO found documents attached withthe applications as fake and approached police, he said.

The police registered an FIR on Friday under relevantIndian Penal Code Sections, he said, adding that no arrest hasbeen made so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

