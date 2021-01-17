Prison guard opens fire after being shot at by intruders: Police

A prison security guard opened fire after he was shot at but had a narrow escape while checking identities of three persons who sought to enter the Jalore district jail posing as electricians, police said on Sunday.

As the jail guard resorted to the retaliatory firing, the three fled the spot, Jalore Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said.

The incident occurred past midnight Saturday when three persons approached the Bhinmal jail and sought to enter it posing as electricians, Jalore Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said.

As the security guard sought their identity cards, one of the visitors whipped out a pistol and fired at the guard, said the SP, adding the bullet narrowly missed the guard.

This prompted the guard to open fire in retaliation forcing the miscreants to flee the spot, the SP said, adding the Jalore police has begun to probe the incident and trying to ascertain identities of miscreants.

“They told the guard that they were electricians and have been called for repairing light. When the guard tried to see their faces using a torch, one of them suddenly shot at him. The guard, however, was not hurt,” the officer said. On being informed of the incident, the Jalore SP along with senior officials and Bhinmal SDM visited the prison and took stock of the situation.

The district police has initiated an investigation into the matter but identification of the accused is turning out to be an impediment because neither the guard could see their faces nor the CCTV cameras installed at the gate could capture their faces, the police said.

