14 held for dealing with funds received from criminal activities in UP

As many as 14 people have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), who were involved in a gang dealing with funds received from criminal activities and other unknown sources.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-01-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 20:32 IST
Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order, UP talking to reporters on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As many as 14 people have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), who were involved in a gang dealing with funds received from criminal activities and other unknown sources. The UP Police informed that the criminals made their accounts in the bank using SIM card acquired with fake identification cards.

"ATS got information that a gang is exchanging funds received from criminal activities by opening online bank accounts from SIM cards acquired with fake IDs. So far, 14 people have been arrested. The case is under investigation," said Prashant Kumar, ADG (Law and Order), UP. "250 SIM have been recovered and around 50 SIM packets from the accused," said UP ADG adding that most of the accused belong to Sambhal.

The UP Police officer also informed that names of few foreign nationals have up for which police have issued a lookout notice. "Names of some foreign nationals living in India have come out in this case against which we are issuing lookout notices," ADG Kumar said. Further investigation is underway and more information is awaited. (ANI)

