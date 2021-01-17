Left Menu
Two firemen injured in firefighting operation in congested city area: Officials

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-01-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 21:06 IST
Two firemen injured in firefighting operation in congested city area: Officials

Two firefighters were injured on Sunday while trying to douse flames in three houses which had caught fire in a congested locality of Srinagar, officials said.

The three houses caught fire in the congested downtown Watal Kadal locality of the city, the officials said.

They said fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control.

Amid the firefighting, an LPG cylinder exploded in one of the houses, injuring two firefighters, they added.

The injured personnel were rushed to the SMHS Hospital here, from where one of them was referred to Bone & Joints Hospital, Barzulla and the other was discharged after receiving medical aid.

The fire was brought under control, they added.

Meanwhile, another house in another congested area Nawa Kadal of the city caught fire, the officials said.

The Fire and Emergency Service personnel swung into action and contained the fire with the help and cooperation of police and local youths, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

