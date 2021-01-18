Left Menu
Development News Edition

L-G suggests inter departmental panels for New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:18 IST
L-G suggests inter departmental panels for New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment project
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@LtGovDelhi)

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday suggested forming inter departmental committees to coordinate the implementation of the New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment project.

Chairing second meeting of the apex committee to oversee and facilitate the redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station, Baijal held detailed deliberations with all stakeholders, including Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev.

''After detailed deliberations, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal advised that inter departmental committees be formed to ensure coordination, thus helping in arriving at unanimous decisions,'' officials said.

He also urged all stakeholders to implement the project carefully and meticulously, they said.

Baijal emphasised on ensuring adequate rest rooms for passengers, maximum zero waste toilets, incorporation of vertical green development in the design of the project as well as use of only recycled water for all non-potable purposes.

According to officials, the L-G also suggested revisiting the detailed walkability and cycling lane plan, considering the inter-connectivity of the station with surrounding areas.

The meeting was attended by vice chairmen of DDA and RLDA, managing director of DMRC, representative of NITI Ayog and other stakeholder agencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Shabana Azmi recalls her 'near fatal road accident' with a big smile

Almost a year after meeting a near fatal road accident, veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Monday recalled the accident and thanked everybody who had helped her during the tough time. The Masoom actor recalled the moment with a bright smile on h...

Crops' chance to shine in "Grow" project by artist Roosegaarde

Long after the sun sets on a quiet farm in the Dutch town Lelystad, one of its fields comes to life with a beautiful display of red, blue and ultraviolet LED light beaming across its crop of leeks. The installation pairing the plants natura...

Soccer-Chelsea loan Drinkwater to Turkish side Kasimpasa until end of season

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has been loaned to Turkish side Kasimpasa until the end of the season, the Premier League club announced on Monday. Drinkwater has failed to establish himself in the Chelsea first team and has not played ...

Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving COVID shot; Govt says not related to vaccine

A 46-year-old health worker died in Uttar Pradeshs Moradabad district a day after receiving the coronavirus vaccination, with the autopsy report attributing the death to cardio-pulmonary disease, officials said on Monday.The family of Mahip...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021