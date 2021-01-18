L-G suggests inter departmental panels for New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment project

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday suggested forming inter departmental committees to coordinate the implementation of the New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment project.

Chairing second meeting of the apex committee to oversee and facilitate the redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station, Baijal held detailed deliberations with all stakeholders, including Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev.

''After detailed deliberations, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal advised that inter departmental committees be formed to ensure coordination, thus helping in arriving at unanimous decisions,'' officials said.

He also urged all stakeholders to implement the project carefully and meticulously, they said.

Baijal emphasised on ensuring adequate rest rooms for passengers, maximum zero waste toilets, incorporation of vertical green development in the design of the project as well as use of only recycled water for all non-potable purposes.

According to officials, the L-G also suggested revisiting the detailed walkability and cycling lane plan, considering the inter-connectivity of the station with surrounding areas.

The meeting was attended by vice chairmen of DDA and RLDA, managing director of DMRC, representative of NITI Ayog and other stakeholder agencies.

