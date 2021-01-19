Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT directs Telangana PCB to recover Rs 1.55 cr from pharma firms for causing pollution

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 13:09 IST
NGT directs Telangana PCB to recover Rs 1.55 cr from pharma firms for causing pollution

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Telangana Pollution Control Board (PCB) to recover Rs 1.55 crore penalty from pharmaceutical companies for causing pollution in the state.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the state PCB to recover the assessed compensation and take coercive measures for default in payment, including closure till compliance is made.

The NGT passed the order after a committee recommended to impose environmental compensation for one year for all pharma formulation industries and six months to Shri Kartikeya Pharma which is engaged in Ayurvedic Ashwagandha extraction, as the pollution load is less.

''In view of the fact that the industrial area in question is a polluted area and the industries in question are 'red category' industries, strict vigilance is required to be maintained for upholding the environmental norms,'' the bench said.

The green panel asked Telangana state pollution control board to enforce the principle of 'Polluter Pays' in respect of the units which have been found to be violating the environmental norms.

The tribunal's direction came on a plea filed by advocate Sravan Kumar alleging pollution caused by the pharmaceutical companies at TSIIC SEZ in Jadcherla of Mahabubnagar district.

According to the plea these pharma companies are not complying with the pollution laws.

The plea claimed that the companies are not properly maintaining the Effluent Treatment Systems and sought setting aside of approvals granted to them for violating causing severe pollution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BCCI announces Rs 5 crore bonus for triumphant Indian team

The BCCI on Tuesday announced a Rs 5 crore bonus for the Indian cricket team after the Ajinkya Rahane-led side won the fourth and final Test against Australia to clinch the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.India chased down ...

Ladakh MP, senior ITBP oficials participate in Zanskar Winter Sports opening ceremony

BLP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and senior Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP officials participated in the opening ceremony of the Zanskar Winter Sports Youth Festival 2021.The opening ceremony of the 13-day winter sports saw par...

4 hurt in string of shootings in Pocono Mountains community

At least four people were injured in a string of shootings that prompted an order to shelter in place for a Pennsylvania community in the Pocono Mountains, authorities said.Shots rang out not far from each other in at least four different a...

JP Nadda slams Rahul Gandhi for stand on China, farm laws

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his repeated criticism of Chinas alleged entry into India territory and asked if the latter has any intentions of cancell...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021