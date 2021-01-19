Left Menu
Nine awarded life sentence for killing Dalit man in MP village

PTI | Indore | Updated: 19-01-2021 20:38 IST
Nine awarded life sentence for killing Dalit man in MP village

A local court here on Tuesdaysentenced nine persons to life imprisonment for killing aDalit man in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

Special Judge Renuka Kanchan convicted the nineaccused and sentenced them to life imprisonment under section302 (murder) and provisions of the Scheduled Caste andScheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Special public prosecutor Vishal Anand Shrivastavasaid the accused had killed Ram Lakhan Luhane (30) with sharpweapons on the night of November 10, 2010, as they were angrywith him for setting up a tea stall in his village, nearAsravada Fata village under Khudail area of the district.

The prosecution had produced 35 witnesses in the case,the official said.

