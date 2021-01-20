U.S. Treasury nominee Yellen says China guilty of 'horrendous' rights abuses

China is guilty of "horrendous human rights abuses," Janet Yellen, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Treasury Secretary, told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Yellen, former chair of the Federal Reserve, said the United States needed to make investments to enable it to compete with China, which she described as the most important strategic competitor to the United States.

