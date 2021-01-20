U.S. Treasury nominee Yellen says China guilty of 'horrendous' rights abuses

U.S. Treasury nominee Yellen says China guilty of 'horrendous' rights abusesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 00:05 IST
China is guilty of "horrendous human rights abuses," Janet Yellen, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Treasury Secretary, told lawmakers on Tuesday.
Yellen, former chair of the Federal Reserve, said the United States needed to make investments to enable it to compete with China, which she described as the most important strategic competitor to the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
