19-year-old student shot dead in Ambala City

A 19-year-old student was shot dead in Ambala city by some unknown assailants, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ayan, a resident of Ranjit Nagar area of Ambala City. The student was found lying in a pool of blood around two hundred metres from his residence on Tuesday evening.

After being informed about it, the police reached the spot and rushed the body to the local civil hospital where he was declared brought dead.

City SHO Ram Kumar told reporters that Ayan was pursuing B Com course from a Delhi college.

As educational institutions had remained shut for months amid the Covid-19 pandemic, he had been staying in Ambala City for the last several months, he added.

The deceased's elder brother Apoorv said Ayan did not have any enmity with anyone.

Ayan used to go out to play cricket in the evening, he said, adding on Tuesday evening too, he had gone out of his home to play cricket.

However, an hour later, his body was found near the house and the police wee informed about it. Ayan suffered bullet injuries on his forehead, police said, adding the bullets might have been fired from a close range.

It could not be ascertained who shot him dead and what was the motive behind it, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sultan Singh said a murder case has been registered in this regard and the matter was being investigated.

CCTV footages of nearby areas have been collected and the police are trying to obtain clues about the assailant, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)