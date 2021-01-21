White House says Biden will be discussing Iran with foreign partners

The United States seeks to lengthen and strengthen the nuclear constraints on Iran and the issue will be part of President Joe Biden's early consultations with foreign counterparts and allies, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Biden has said that if Tehran resumed strict compliance with the 2015 agreement - under which Iran restrained its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions - Washington would too.

