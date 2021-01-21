Maha: Two die, eight fall ill after consuming spurious liquor

Two persons died and eight othersfell critically ill after consuming spurious liquor at avillage in Chamorshi taluka of Maharashtra's Gadchirolidistrict, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Laxmanpur on Wednesdayevening, when a group of men consumed alcohol at an illicitliquor den and fell unconscious soon after, an official said.

The men were admitted to a hospital, where two of themdied during treatment, and eight others are in a criticalcondition at a rural hospital in Ashti, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Prakash FakiraGaurkar (53) and Ramesh Nanaji Dhoomne (52), both residents ofLaxmanpur village.

At least six persons have been detained by the Ashtipolice so far in connection with the incident.

