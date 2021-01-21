Delhi: Man held in connection with bank fraud case

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 14:10 IST
A 64-year-old man was arrested in connection with a case of bank fraud wherein loans were availed from banks using forged documents, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Suresh Kumar Pruthi, a resident of Haryana's Sonipat, was arrested on Wednesday by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing. His associate, Satish Sharma, who is the main accused, has already been arrested and charge-sheeted in the case, they said.

The police said Pruthi created many sets of original sale deed documents in connivance with Sharma, who then availed loans from banks by submitting these fabricated property documents.

After availing the loans, the accused did not pay any installments nor repaid the loan, they added.

The matter was reported by the assistant general manager of UCO Bank at Parliament Street. He alleged that a person named Satish Sharma took a loan of Rs 2 crore to buy a school in Sonipat. The loan was secured by mortgaging a property based in Sonipat as collateral security with the bank, the police said.

However, later, the bank found that Sharma had already availed another loan of Rs 4 crore from another bank in west Delhi's Mayapuri by mortgaging the same property, they said.

During investigation, it was found that the property documents i.e. the sale deed submitted by Sharma to UCO Bank as security did not match with the record of the sub-registrar of Sonipat, Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) O P Mishra said.

It was found that Pruthi, who originally sold the said property to Sharma in 1998, had also signed the forged sale deed using which Sharma availed a loan of Rs 2 crore from UCO Bank, he said.

