Guj: Man dies in police custody, three cops booked for 'murder'

A case of murder wasregistered against three constables attached to a policestation in Kutch district of Gujarat on Thursday following thedeath of a theft suspect in their custody allegedly due totorture, officials said on Thursday.The victim, Arjan Gadhvi 30, died on January 19while undergoing treatment at a government hospital, afterremaining in the illegal custody of the three constables atMundra police station for six days, a relative of the deceasedsaid in the complaint.Based on the complaint lodged by the victimsrelative, Devraj Gadhvi, an FIR was registered by Mundrapolice on Thursday against the three accused, who have goneabsconding.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:05 IST
A case of murder wasregistered against three constables attached to a policestation in Kutch district of Gujarat on Thursday following thedeath of a theft suspect in their custody allegedly due totorture, officials said on Thursday.

The victim, Arjan Gadhvi (30), died on January 19while undergoing treatment at a government hospital, afterremaining in the illegal custody of the three constables atMundra police station for six days, a relative of the deceasedsaid in the complaint.

''Based on the complaint lodged by the victim'srelative, Devraj Gadhvi, an FIR was registered by Mundrapolice on Thursday against the three accused, who have goneabsconding. They have been booked under IPC sections 302(murder) and 343 (wrongful confinement),'' Superintendent ofPolice, Kutch-West, Saurabh Singh told reporters.

''A search has been launched to nab the threeconstables. We have assured the relatives of the victim thatpolice will conduct an impartial investigation into the case,''he said.

As per the FIR, Arjan Gadhvi, a resident of Samaghoghavillage of Mundra taluka, was picked by the accused trio-Shaktisinh Gohil, Ashok Kannad and Jaydevsinh Zala- on January12 on the suspicion that he was involved in a case of theft.

It said that instead of showing his arrest andproducing him before the magistrate as per the law, the triokept Arjan Gadhvi under their illegal custody and tortured himfor confession.

The FIR further said that when the complainant andothers went to inquire about the victim at the police stationon January 16, the latter told them that the constables tookturns to beat him and even gave him electric shock in order tomake him confess about the theft.

When the complainant, who is a lawyer, asked theconstables why they have not shown Arjan's arrest, the accusedclaimed to have said that they will release him soon. However,he eventually died on January 19, said the FIR.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, senior Congress leaderShaktisinh Gohil urged Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani andstate DGP Ashish Bhatia to take stern action against theculprits and give compensation to the kin of the deceased.

