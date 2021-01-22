Left Menu
Development News Edition

15-year-old girl found dead in UP's Chitrakoot, rape suspected

A 15-year-old girl was hacked to death with an axe allegedly after being raped and her four-year-old nephew attacked by unidentified persons in a village here, police said on Friday.The incident took place on Thursday when the girl was returning home after giving food to her father in the field, they said.The body of the girl was found in a village.

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 22-01-2021 09:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 08:52 IST
15-year-old girl found dead in UP's Chitrakoot, rape suspected
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A 15-year-old girl was hacked to death with an axe allegedly after being raped and her four-year-old nephew attacked by unidentified persons in a village here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday when the girl was returning home after giving food to her father in the field, they said.

''The body of the girl was found in a village. She was hacked to death with an axe,'' Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal said.

Her nephew was also injured by the attackers. He was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment, he said.

Circle Officer Subodh Gautam said the girl was attacked when she was returning home after giving food to her father in the field.

Her family has alleged that she was raped before being murdered. It will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Texas doc accused of taking damaged vial of COVID-19 vaccine

A Houston area health department doctor accused by prosecutors of stealing nine doses of coronavirus vaccine from a damaged vial and administering them to family and friends insists he did nothing wrong and was only trying to ensure the vac...

Next steps in firearms reform programme to include buy-back

The next steps in the Governments ambitious firearms reform programme to include a three-month buy-back have been announced by Police Minister Poto Williams today.The last buy-back and amnesty was unprecedented for New Zealand and was succe...

Brazil announces incoming vaccine cargo amid supply concerns

Brazils health ministry announced Thursday that a shipment of 2 million doses of coronavirus vaccine is coming from India, a report coming as public health experts sound the alarm over insufficient supply in South Americas biggest nation.Th...

15-year-old girl found dead in UP's Chitrakoot, rape suspected

A 15-year-old girl was hacked to death with an axe allegedly after being raped and her four-year-old nephew attacked by unidentified persons in a village here, police said on Friday.The incident took place on Thursday when the girl was retu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021