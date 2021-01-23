Man posing as revenue officer and duping job aspirants held in J-K’s Rajouri

Left Menu
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-01-2021 01:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 01:09 IST
Police arrested a man for allegedly impersonating a revenue officer and duping the youth on the pretext of providing them government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Chandan Kohli said a complaint was received from one Iftikhar Khan of Tarkasi Kotranka who alleged that one Altaf Hussain of Rehan Kotranka projected himself as naib tehsildar and asked him to pay Rs 5 five lakh for a job in the finance department.

The complainant also stated that the accused provided an appointment letter to him which during verification turned out to be fake, thereby duping him of the money.

Police took cognisance of the complaint and a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Kandi police station, Kohli said.

A police team was constituted which during investigation found that the accused was absconding, he said After hectic efforts and with the help of technical surveillance, he was traced in Jammu and subsequently arrested, the SSP said.

During investigation, it came to the fore that the accused had duped many other job aspirants and collected about Rs 70 lakh by fraudulent means, Kohli said.

The accused had also taken attested copies of original degree certificates and photographs of applicants on the pretext of providing them government jobs, he said.

Kohli said an MG Hector vehicle valuing over Rs 20 lakh has been seized from the possession of the accused.

''We appeal to citizens to remain cautious against such fraudsters who deceive the youth in the name of employment and take away their hard-earned money,'' the SSP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

