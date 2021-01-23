Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hearing in Vartika Singh's complaint against Union minister Irani postponed to Monday

The hearing in the MP-MLA court was originally scheduled for January 23, but it was postponed to January 25 as Saturday was a holiday, Vartika Singhs counsel Rohit Tripathi said.Vartika, an international shooter, has moved a court here accusing the Union minister and two others of demanding money to make her a member of the central womens commission.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 23-01-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 16:33 IST
Hearing in Vartika Singh's complaint against Union minister Irani postponed to Monday
Representative image

The hearing in a case filed by shooter Vartika Singh against Union minister Smriti Irani and two others will now take place on January 25. The hearing in the MP-MLA court was originally scheduled for January 23, but it was postponed to January 25 as Saturday was a holiday, Vartika Singh's counsel Rohit Tripathi said.

Vartika, an international shooter, has moved a court here accusing the Union minister and two others of demanding money to make her a member of the central women's commission. She moved the court days after she was herself named in a police complaint.

During its proceedings on January 16, the court had fixed January 23 as the next date of hearing.

The MP-MLA court had summoned Vartika and witnesses Utkarsh Vikram, Ajit Pratap Singh, Krishna Pratap Singh and Kiran Singh for recording their statements on Saturday.

Irani's legal counsel has said the case was based on ''the most bizarre and mischievous set of falsehoods'' and that ''political patronage'' was writ large on the matter.

The shooter had alleged that people close to the minister issued her a fake letter, appointing her as a member the central women's commission, a possible reference to the National Commission for Women.

Vartika Singh alleged that Vijay Gupta and Rajnish Singh, the two alleged ''aides'' of the Union minister, initially demanded Rs 1 crore from her and then brought the amount down to Rs 25 lakh.

She also alleged one of the men talked to her in an obscene manner.

On November 23, however, Gupta had lodged a complaint against Vartika and another person at Musafirkhana Police Station in Amethi district, accusing them of levelling unfounded charges against him and trying to spoil his image, following which police had lodged an FIR against her.

Vartika, however, claimed the complaint was lodged after she threatened to expose "corruption".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Thousands of Hong Kongers locked down to contain coronavirus

Thousands of Hong Kong residents were locked down in their homes Saturday in an unprecedented move to contain a worsening coronavirus outbreak in the city.Authorities said in a statement that an area comprising 16 buildings in the citys Yau...

You didn't play a game here but your attitude was really good, your time will come: Rahane to Kuldeep

As India registered an emphatic series win to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, skipper Ajinkya Rahane decided to give a pep talk to all the boys after the series-clinching win at The Gabba. While he praised the boys for perfo...

French health body recommends delaying second COVID shot to six weeks after first

Frances top health advisory body on Saturday recommended doubling the time between people being given the first and second COVID-19 vaccinations to six weeks from three in order to increase the number getting inoculated. The gap between the...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1710 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-SAINI CORRECTED Ajinkya bhaiya asked me if I could bowl with injury, I had to say ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021