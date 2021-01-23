At least 10,000 people join Moscow protest to back Kremlin critic Navalny

At least 10,000 people join Moscow protest to back Kremlin critic NavalnyReuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-01-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 17:21 IST
At least 10,000 people joined protests in Moscow on Saturday to call for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Reuters witnesses estimated.
The Interior Ministry put turnout in the protests at around 4,000 people, the TASS news agency reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
