Moscow Navalny protest draws at least 40,000 people -Reuters estimate

At least 40,000 people gathered in central Moscow on Saturday to protest in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Reuters reporters estimated.

Authorities have said nationwide protests in Moscow and dozens of others cities are illegal and police have detained more than 860 people, according to the OVD-Info protest monitor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)