Gold worth Rs 4.50 crore seized at Chennai airport, 9 held

Chennai, Jan 23 (PTI): A total of 8.45 kgs of gold worth Rs4.50 crore have been seized in two incidents at the airporthere and nine people, including a woman, arrested in thisconnection, a top Customs official said on Saturday.

Acting on inputs that 17 passengers, including four womenpassengers, who had arrived from Dubai on Friday, wereinvolved in gold-smuggling, the Customs sleuths interceptedthem on suspicion and recovered the precious metal.

The metal in paste form was concealed in the rectums.

Some passengers had concealed the gold in the form ofchains and cut bits in their pant pockets.

The seizure made was 8.18 kgs of gold worth Rs 4.16 crore.

Nine passengers, including one woman, were arrested,Commissioner of Customs Rajan Chowdhry said.

In another similar incident, gold in paste form wasrecovered from a passenger who arrived from Sharjah today.

About 270 gms of gold worth Rs 14 lakh were recovered fromhim, the official said.

