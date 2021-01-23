Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold worth Rs 4.50 crore seized at Chennai airport, 9 held

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-01-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 19:11 IST
Gold worth Rs 4.50 crore seized at Chennai airport, 9 held

Chennai, Jan 23 (PTI): A total of 8.45 kgs of gold worth Rs4.50 crore have been seized in two incidents at the airporthere and nine people, including a woman, arrested in thisconnection, a top Customs official said on Saturday.

Acting on inputs that 17 passengers, including four womenpassengers, who had arrived from Dubai on Friday, wereinvolved in gold-smuggling, the Customs sleuths interceptedthem on suspicion and recovered the precious metal.

The metal in paste form was concealed in the rectums.

Some passengers had concealed the gold in the form ofchains and cut bits in their pant pockets.

The seizure made was 8.18 kgs of gold worth Rs 4.16 crore.

Nine passengers, including one woman, were arrested,Commissioner of Customs Rajan Chowdhry said.

In another similar incident, gold in paste form wasrecovered from a passenger who arrived from Sharjah today.

About 270 gms of gold worth Rs 14 lakh were recovered fromhim, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Big B's beauty remark about Gita Gopinath on 'KBC' irks netizens

Megastar Amitabh Bachchans comments praising Gita Gopinaths beauty during a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati may have floored the International Monetary Fund IMF chief but many on social media took offence to the remark.On Friday, Go...

Police in Russia detain 1,614 people at Navalny rallies - monitor

Russian police detained an estimated 1,614 people at unauthorised rallies held on Saturday across the country in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info protest monitor said....

It's a massive, massive moment for us: Rahane tells teammates

Having led India to an incredible come-from-behind Test series triumph in Australia, Ajinkya Rahane called it a massive, massive moment for his players and lauded them for performing as a unit.Bowled out for a record low score of 36 in the ...

MyPillow Guy among the Trump acolytes picking up the torch

When Mike Lindell, better known to TV viewers as the MyPillow Guy, went to the White House last week to try to persuade President Donald Trump to keep pushing bogus theories about the election, he came away disappointed. Unexpectedly, Trump...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021