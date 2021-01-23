Saudi-led forces thwart attack by Yemen's Houthis - Al-Hadath TV

Saudi-led forces thwart attack by Yemen's Houthis - Al-Hadath TVReuters | Updated: 23-01-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 19:26 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemen's Houthi movement said it had thwarted an attack by the Houthis on Saturday towards the Saudi capital Riyadh, the kingdom's state-owned broadcaster Al-Hadath TV reported on its Twitter page.
Since 2015 the Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which has launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities. A Houthi military spokesman later denied on Twitter that the group had carried out any operations against the Saudi-led coalition countries over the past 24 hours.
