Two naxals held after encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Two naxals held after encounter in Chhattisgarh's SukmaPTI | Sukma | Updated: 23-01-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 22:45 IST
Two Naxals were arrested followinga gunfight between security forces and ultras inChhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Saturday.
Kawasi Masa (30) and Muchaki Budhra (30) were held onFriday from a forest between Dhanikortha and Kormagondivillages when a joint team of security forces was out on asearch operation, a police official said.
Personnel belonging to District Reserve Guard (DRG),Special Task Force (STF) and Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF) were involved in the action, he said.
When the patrolling team was cordoning off the forestit came under Naxal fire.
After a brief exchange of fire, Maoists fled from thespot, following which the two cadres were apprehended fromthere, the official added.
A 5-kg tiffin bomb, five detonators, a Maoist uniformand other materials were recovered from the possession of thetwo ultras, he added.
