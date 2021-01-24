Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain military commander out for jumping line

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 24-01-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 00:13 IST
Spain military commander out for jumping line
Spain's defence ministry confirmed to The Associated Press on Saturday that Minister Margarita Robles had accepted the resignation of Chief of Staff Gen. Miguel Ángel Villarroya. Image Credit: ANI

Spain's top military commander has been forced to resign after he and other high-ranking officers violated established protocols and received the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of time.

Spain's defence ministry confirmed to The Associated Press on Saturday that Minister Margarita Robles had accepted the resignation of Chief of Staff Gen. Miguel Ángel Villarroya.

His resignation comes after online news site El Confidencial Digital reported that Villarroya and other top brass had broken national protocols for Spain's vaccination strategy, which currently only allows nursing home residents and medical workers to receive shots. Several public officials have jumped the vaccine queue in recent weeks, including a regional health chief for southeast Murcia, who also resigned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

Mahindra Lifespace Developers posts Rs 11.19 cr net loss in Dec quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

World witnessing a strong India as Netaji dreamt of: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi onSaturday said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose would have beenproud to see that the world is witnessing a strong India fromthe LAC to the LOC.The Line of Control LoC divides Jammu and Kashmirbetween India and P...

Sisi says Egypt to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Sunday

Egypt will begin coronavirus vaccinations on Sunday, beginning with medical staff, President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said in recorded comments on Saturday. On Friday, Egypt recorded 748 new cases and 52 deaths. However, health officials say th...

Scottish nationalists lay groundwork for second independence referendum

The Scottish National Party published a Roadmap to Referendum on Saturday, laying out plans for another vote on Scottish independence just as the United Kingdom grapples with COVID-19 and the impact of Brexit. British Prime Minister Boris J...

Lalu shifted to AIIMS-Delhi as health condition deteriorates

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad wasshifted to AIIMS-Delhi in an air ambulance on Saturday afterhis health condition deteriorated while undergoing treatmentat a hospital here, officials said.Prasad 72, convicted in fodder scam cases, wasundergo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021