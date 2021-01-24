Maha: Man attempts suicide inside police station lock-up

A 25-year-old man arrested in atheft case tried to kill himself inside the lock-up of apolice station here in Maharashtra by swallowing a screw,police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon atLakdaganj police station when Naresh Mahilange removed a screwof the door of the washroom and swallowed it, an officialsaid.

He was rushed to hospital where his condition isstated to be normal, the official added. PTI CORRNSK NSK

