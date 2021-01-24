Left Menu
Maha: Man attempts suicide inside police station lock-up

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 24-01-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 20:22 IST
Maha: Man attempts suicide inside police station lock-up

A 25-year-old man arrested in atheft case tried to kill himself inside the lock-up of apolice station here in Maharashtra by swallowing a screw,police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon atLakdaganj police station when Naresh Mahilange removed a screwof the door of the washroom and swallowed it, an officialsaid.

He was rushed to hospital where his condition isstated to be normal, the official added. PTI CORRNSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

