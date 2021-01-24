Left Menu
Development News Edition

Navi Mumbai: 4 held for firing at, injuring real estate agent

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-01-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 21:15 IST
Navi Mumbai: 4 held for firing at, injuring real estate agent
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Four people were arrested onSunday for allegedly opening fire on and injuring a realestate agent in Vashi a day earlier, Navi Mumbai police said.

The firing incident took place in Kopra village at11pm on Saturday, an official said.

''A group of four people came to victim Pratik Aher(24) and tried to loot his two-wheeler and cash. When heresisted, they shot at and injured him and fled from thespot,'' said Kharghar police station senior inspectorShatrughan Mali.

''Based on clues from the CCTV footage in the area, wearrested four people who had come to stay in Kopra village aday earlier. We have seized a revolver and bullets from thefour accused,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Telangana woman dies 5 days after vaccination, reasons unknown: State health dept

A 45-year-old female healthcare worker in Telangana died in the early hours of Sunday, five days after undergoing COVID-19 vaccination at Urban Primary Health Centre UPHC, New Shayampet area of Warangal Urban District. However, the reason f...

UP: 1 dead, 5 critically injured as car tyre bursts

A woman died and five people were seriously injured when a car in which they were travelling burst a tyre and fell into a ditch in Shivratanganj area here on Sunday, police said.SHO of Shivratanganj police station D K Singh said the car was...

Soccer-Maddison shines in Leicester's 3-1 FA Cup win at Brentford

Leicester Citys James Maddison set up one goal and got on the scoresheet in a second-half comeback as they beat second-tier Brentford 3-1 away in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday. The Foxes will host fellow Premier League side Brighton Ho...

Gird Child Day: Leaders, eminent personalities laud contribution of daughters

National Girl Child Day was celebrated on Sunday with leaders and other eminent people lauding the contribution of daughters while emphasising the need to empower them and improve gender sensitivity.Netizens, including Union ministers Smrit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021