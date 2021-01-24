Navi Mumbai: 4 held for firing at, injuring real estate agent

Four people were arrested onSunday for allegedly opening fire on and injuring a realestate agent in Vashi a day earlier, Navi Mumbai police said.

The firing incident took place in Kopra village at11pm on Saturday, an official said.

''A group of four people came to victim Pratik Aher(24) and tried to loot his two-wheeler and cash. When heresisted, they shot at and injured him and fled from thespot,'' said Kharghar police station senior inspectorShatrughan Mali.

''Based on clues from the CCTV footage in the area, wearrested four people who had come to stay in Kopra village aday earlier. We have seized a revolver and bullets from thefour accused,'' he added.

