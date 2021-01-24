Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: 1 dead, 5 critically injured as car tyre bursts

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 24-01-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 22:10 IST
UP: 1 dead, 5 critically injured as car tyre bursts

A woman died and five people were seriously injured when a car in which they were travelling burst a tyre and fell into a ditch in Shivratanganj area here on Sunday, police said.

SHO of Shivratanganj police station D K Singh said the car was going from Sultanpur to Barabanki when the tyre burst near Chirauli village and it fell into a ditch after losing balance.

Rama Devi (35) died on the spot, while five other persons were critically injured. They were taken to the community health centre in Jagdishpur, from where they were referred to a trauma centre in Lucknow.

The deceased woman's body was sent for a post-mortem, police further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal make first appearance post-wedding

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal made their first appearance in front of the media post their marriage on Sunday. After the newly-wedded couples marriage ceremony, Varun and Natasha came outside their wedding venue an...

'Knickerwallahs' from Nagpur can never decide future of Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi

In a fresh jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party BJP-led central government and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Knickerwallahs from Nagpur can never ever decide the future of the Tamil Nadu. Gandhi, who...

Burundi ruling party selects hardliner as secretary-general

Burundis ruling party has selected as the former president of the countrys senate to be the new secretary-general.Reverien Ndikuriyo was picked Sunday by the ruling party, the National Council for the Defense of DemocracyForces for the Defe...

Varun Dhawan marries Natasha Dalal in intimate ceremony

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal on Sunday evening at Alibaugs luxurious resort The Mansion House in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends.Dhawan, 33, shared two photographs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021