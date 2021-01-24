Left Menu
Repeal farm laws immediately: Left parties

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 23:44 IST
Left parties on Sunday reiterated their support for the farmer groups protesting against the Centre's new agri laws and demanded that the government immediately repeal the legislations.

In a joint statement, the CPI(M), CPI(ML), CPI, Revolutionary Socialist Party and the All India Forward Bloc also said that they hail the unity and determination displayed by farmers.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the laws at various Delhi border points since November 28 last year and on Republic Day, they will take out tractor parades that will pass through the national capital.

''The Left parties demand that the central government must stop being obstinate and immediately convey to the farmers' unions that these agri laws will be repealed in the forthcoming budget session of Parliament that is meeting this week. Already the government has conveyed its willingness to suspend these laws for 18 months,'' the statement said.

''Acts that are legislated by Parliament, signed by the President of India and notified by the Gazette are law of the land. They cannot be suspended. Unless they are repealed, they are enforceable. Hence, the government must be reasonable, repeal these laws, hold discussions regarding agrarian reforms with the farmers and other stakeholders including state governments and then bring proposals before Parliament for their consideration and due deliberations,'' it said.

Hailing the unity and determination displayed by the farmers, the parties also said that the protests were gaining strength.

''We hail their patriotic resolve to hold a tractor parade on the Republic Day, in defence of our secular, democratic Constitution and the repeal of these laws.

''The Left parties reiterate their support and solidarity to this historic struggle of our annadatas,'' the statement said.

