Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC grants "last chance" to Centre to decide on commuting Rajoana's death penalty

The Supreme Court Monday granted last chance to the Centre to decide within two weeks on Balwant S Rajoanas plea seeking commutation of death penalty in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singhs assassination case.The Centre sought three weeks to decide on the plea saying the government is examining the issue and needs time under the present circumstance.A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, why does government needs three weeks, what is it doing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 13:01 IST
SC grants "last chance" to Centre to decide on commuting Rajoana's death penalty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Monday granted "last chance" to the Centre to decide within two weeks on Balwant S Rajoana's plea seeking commutation of the death penalty in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case.

The Centre sought three weeks to decide on the plea saying the government is examining the issue and needs time under the present circumstance.

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, why does government need three weeks, what is it doing? The bench said that "three weeks' time sounds unreasonable to us. We had told you to do it by January 26. Today is January 25". Mehta said that under the present circumstances, it is advisable to have the matter after three weeks. The bench said, "We are giving you last chance. Two weeks". During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Rajoana, said that this man is in jail for last over 25 years and his mercy petition is pending for the last nine years. Rajoana, a former Punjab Police constable, was convicted for his involvement in an explosion outside the Punjab civil secretariat that killed Beant Singh and 16 others in 1995.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China says U.S. military in South China Sea not good for peace

The United States often sends ships and aircraft into the South China Sea to flex its muscles and this is not good for peace, Chinas Foreign Ministry said on Monday, after a U.S. aircraft carrier group sailed into the disputed waterway. The...

Farmers' rally in Mumbai:No police nod for march to Raj Bhavan

Police have made tight securityarrangements at the venue of a farmers rally here andprotesters are not allowed to march from south Mumbai to theRaj Bhavan, a senior police official said on Monday.Thousands of farmers from across Maharashtra...

Russia reports 19,290 new coronavirus cases, 456 deaths

Russia registered fewer than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since Nov. 11, the countrys coronavirus crisis response centre said on Monday.Russia reported 19,290 new daily cases, including 2,382 in Moscow, taking the national t...

Uganda court orders house arrest for opposition leader Bobi Wine to end

A Ugandan court has ordered the military and police to cease surrounding the home of opposition leader Bobi Wine, who has been held under house arrest since presidential elections held on Jan. 14, Wines lawyer told Reuters.The judge ordered...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021