Morocco opens hononary consulate in Kolkata

An honorary consulate of theKingdom of Morocco was unveiled in the city on Monday, withthe North African country's envoy saying it will boostbilateral relations in various sectors.

Ambassador Mohamed Maliki said the honorary consulatewill expand ties between Morocco and India in areas such astrade, investment, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Maliki also emphasised on the business opportunitiesin Morocco.

Bilateral relations between the two nations havegreatly improved following the visit of the King of Morocco toIndia in 2015, officials said.

