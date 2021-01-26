Police lathicharge farmers at Chintamani Chowk
Police lathicharged farmers at Chintamani Chowk in Shadara as some tractors taking part in the rally tried to deviate from the scheduled route and enter Delhi, on Tuesday.The rally was scheduled to head towards Apsara Border but some of the tractors pushed through a police barricade at Chintamani Chowk.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 13:16 IST
The rally was scheduled to head towards Apsara Border but some of the tractors pushed through a police barricade at Chintamani Chowk. This prompted lathicharge by the police who tried to push back the farmers.
In the chaos, windshields of some vehicles were shattered. The police managed to disperse the farmers.
A group of farmers who refused to follow the pre-decided routes, reached the ITO area in central Delhi. Police put barricades, used tear gas and lathicharge to stop them near Delhi Police headquaters to prevent them from moving towards Tilak Bridge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
