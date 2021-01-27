Left Menu
Business Advisory Committee to hold meeting on Jan 29 ahead of budget session

A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Rajya Sabha will be held on January 29, ahead of the budget session of the Parliament.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 10:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Rajya Sabha will be held on January 29, ahead of the budget session of the Parliament. The union budget will be presented on February 1.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had said the first part of the budget session will start on January 29 and continue till February 15, and the second part of the session will be from March 8 to April 8. Birla said that Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.

Members of Parliament have been requested to undergo an RT-PCR test against COVID-19 ahead of the budget session, he said. (ANI)

