Five held for paddy thefts at 12 places in Nagpur district

Police on Wednesday busted afive-member gang of thieves involved in paddy thefts reportedat 12 places in Ramtek, Kanhan and Aroli police station areasof Nagpur district, an official said.

A truck and Rs 1.05 lakh in cash, totalling Rs 9.71lakh, were seized by the police during the action, policesaid.

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Nagpur Rural Policearrested the five accused after receiving a tip-off, theysaid.

The accused were involved in paddy thefts reported at12 places in Ramtek, Kanhan and Aroli police station areas ofNagpur district, the police said.

According to the police, all the accused come fromfarmers families and they were booked under relevant sectionsof the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)