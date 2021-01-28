Left Menu

AP govt transfers two IAS officers on SEC's request

Andhra Pradesh government has given new postings to two IAS officers who were collectors of Chittoor and Guntur districts after being asked by State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar to be relieved from their duties.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 28-01-2021 08:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 08:31 IST
AP govt transfers two IAS officers on SEC's request
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh government has given new postings to two IAS officers who were collectors of Chittoor and Guntur districts after being asked by State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar to be relieved from their duties. Last Friday, the SEC had sought immediate shifting of Chittoor district collector Narayan Bharat Gupta and Guntur district collector Samuel Anand Kumar. He further ordered to hand over the charge to respective joint collectors. Accordingly, the IAS officers have reported to the state government.

Narayan Bharat Gupta has been appointed as Managing Director, Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Limited (APSHCL). He has also been placed in full additional charge of Director of Village/Ward Volunteers and Village/Ward Secretariats. Samuel Anand Kumar has been posted as Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Castes Cooperative Finance Corporation Limited (APSCCFCL). He has also been placed in full additional charge of Special Secretary Rural Development. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Red Fort, Tikri border

Two days after the violence broke out during the farmers tractor rally in various parts of the national capital, heavy security forces continue to remain deployed at the Red Fort and Tikri border. The security at the Red Fort, a national he...

Survey reveals widespread racism in English cricket, players to attend anti-racism course of PCA

England cricketers -- both men and women -- will undergo anti-racism training courses this year after a survey revealed that more than one-third of black, Asian and minority ethnic BAME players have faced the prejudice in the game.According...

Juventus progress to Coppa Italia semi-finals with 4-0 win over SPAL

Juventus booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia after defeating SPAL at the Allianz Stadium here on Thursday. In the quarter-final clash, Juventus dominated SPAL to register an impressive 4-0 win.Alvaro Morata opened the s...

Low-intensity quake of magnitude 2.8 hits Delhi

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Delhi on Thursday morning, the National Centre for Seismology said.The epicenter of the earthquake was West Delhi and it occurred at a depth of 15 kilometres at 9.17 am....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021