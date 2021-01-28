AP govt transfers two IAS officers on SEC's request

Andhra Pradesh government has given new postings to two IAS officers who were collectors of Chittoor and Guntur districts after being asked by State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar to be relieved from their duties. Last Friday, the SEC had sought immediate shifting of Chittoor district collector Narayan Bharat Gupta and Guntur district collector Samuel Anand Kumar. He further ordered to hand over the charge to respective joint collectors. Accordingly, the IAS officers have reported to the state government.

Narayan Bharat Gupta has been appointed as Managing Director, Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Limited (APSHCL). He has also been placed in full additional charge of Director of Village/Ward Volunteers and Village/Ward Secretariats. Samuel Anand Kumar has been posted as Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Castes Cooperative Finance Corporation Limited (APSCCFCL). He has also been placed in full additional charge of Special Secretary Rural Development. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)