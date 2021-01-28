Left Menu

Will not go ahead with proposal of growing cannabis in Goa, says Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has again reiterated that his government will not allow the legal cultivation of cannabis, a proposal sent by the Indian Institute of Integrated Medicine (IIIM).

28-01-2021
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has again reiterated that his government will not allow the legal cultivation of cannabis, a proposal sent by the Indian Institute of Integrated Medicine (IIIM). The state government will not go ahead with the proposal of legalising the cultivation and production of cannabis, the Chief Minister said on Wednesday, while replying to a question asked by Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai who said that the "proposal which is being examined by the law department, shows that the proposal has not been rejected. Is it so ?"

Later while speaking to ANI, Sawant said that the state government had received a proposal from IIIM for the cultivation of cannabis specifically for research and development purposes with a view to finding cannabis-based drugs to cure various forms of illness. "However, if any proposal comes to the government. It is examined. It does not necessarily mean that it will be taken ahead. Cannabis is a medicinal plant used in painkillers especially for cancer patients. Few other states are also doing Research and Development on it. At present, we are not going ahead with the proposal," he added.

Last year on December 31, Sawant had stated that the Goa government is not interested to go ahead with the proposal of cannabis cultivation. A five-day session of the Goa Assembly started on January 25 and will continue till January 29 adhering to all COVID-19 protocols. (ANI)

