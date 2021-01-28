Bahrain takes delivery of AstraZeneca vaccine from India

Bahrain takes delivery of AstraZeneca vaccine from IndiaReuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-01-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 16:36 IST
Bahrain has received its first delivery of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, state media said on Thursday.
The vaccine will be free to citizens and residents of the Gulf Arab state, state media said.
Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who is also prime minister, thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi "and our friends in India for working with us to secure the delivery of" the vaccine, his court said in a Twitter post.
