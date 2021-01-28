Left Menu

Dalit family attacked, Ambedkar statue damaged in UP

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 28-01-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 16:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Members of a Dalit family were allegedly attacked and a statue of B R Ambedkar was damaged in the Nagra area here, police said on Thursday.

One Suresh Ram filed a complaint with the police alleging that on Wednesday night when he and his family members were sitting around a bonfire, four people belonging to an upper caste attacked them and also damaged the statue of B R Ambedkar installed at the Ambedkar Park, Assistant Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said.

Three people were injured in the incident, which took place in Kanwar village, he added Senior officials rushed to the spot soon after the incident, Yadav said.

An FIR has been lodged against four persons and two persons, identified as Manoj Singh and Ram Pravesh Singh, have been arrested, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

