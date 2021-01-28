Dalit family attacked, Ambedkar statue damaged in UP

Members of a Dalit family were allegedly attacked and a statue of B R Ambedkar was damaged in the Nagra area here, police said on Thursday.

One Suresh Ram filed a complaint with the police alleging that on Wednesday night when he and his family members were sitting around a bonfire, four people belonging to an upper caste attacked them and also damaged the statue of B R Ambedkar installed at the Ambedkar Park, Assistant Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said.

Three people were injured in the incident, which took place in Kanwar village, he added Senior officials rushed to the spot soon after the incident, Yadav said.

An FIR has been lodged against four persons and two persons, identified as Manoj Singh and Ram Pravesh Singh, have been arrested, he said.

