Left Menu

Yemen's central bank dismisses UN corruption allegations

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 28-01-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 18:30 IST
Yemen's central bank dismisses UN corruption allegations

Yemen's central bank dismissed United Nations allegations that the Yemeni government misused millions of dollars donated by Saudi Arabia to buy essential commodities for the Yemeni people. A report by a panel of U.N. experts released to the media this week accused the internationally recognised government of implementing a scheme to illegally divert to traders USD 423 million in Saudi money.

The funds were meant to buy rice and other supplies for Yemenis who have been suffering from a protracted military conflict since 2014, the report said.

“The government of Yemen is, in some cases, engaging in money-laundering and corruption practices that adversely affect access to adequate food supplies for Yemenis, in violation of the right to food,” the panel said.

The Central Bank of Yemen said Wednesday the report was based on “misleading claims and information” propagated by “enemies of Yemen.” The Yemeni government had not responded to the report as of Thursday afternoon.

According to the U.N. report, the USD 423 million scheme involved illegally transferring public money to traders, with 48 per cent going to a single holding corporation, the Hayel Saeed Anam Group, known as HSA.

The HSA Group said in a statement the allegations were “baseless” and denied them “in the strongest terms.” The CBY said the Saudi money was disbursed according to “highly transparent procedures” that met international standards of due diligence, according to an official statement.

The bank vowed to provide a thorough rebuttal backed by evidence and documents at a later stage, the statement said.

Six years of war between a U.S.-backed Arab coalition supporting the internationally recognised government and the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have been catastrophic for Yemen, killing more than 112,000 people, creating the world's worst humanitarian crisis, bringing the country to the brink of famine and wrecking infrastructure.

The war began with the 2014 Houthi takeover of the north, where the majority of Yemenis live, which prompted a destructive air campaign by the Saudi-led coalition the following year, aimed at restoring the government.

The U.N. experts also accused the Houthis of diverting at least USD 1.8 billion in aid funds in 2019 that was supposed to go to the government to pay salaries and provide basic services to citizens.

The report said the Houthis perform government functions including collecting taxes and other state revenue, “a large portion of which is used to fund their war effort” — not to help the Yemeni people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Grinntech's facility to produce Lithium-Ion batteries goes on stream

Chennai, Jan 28 PTI Grinntech Motors, engaged inmanufacturing Lithium-Ion batteries for electric vehicles,commenced production at its facility here, the company said onThursday.The company in October 2020 had signed amemorandum of understan...

India, Japan review implementation of projects in Northeastern region

India and Japan on Thursday reviewed progress of various ongoing projects in the Northeastern region in areas of connectivity, hydropower, sustainable development and harnessing of water resources, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said....

Sad, alarming to make actors responsible for fictional characters: industry insiders on SC’s 'Tandav' decision

The Supreme Courts refusal to grant interim protection to Team Tandav and its observation that actors cannot play roles hurting the religious sentiments of others has led to consternation in the industry with many insiders worried about the...

WHO team in Wuhan probing COVID-19 origins moves out of quarantine

A World Health Organization-led team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic left its quarantine hotel in Wuhan on Thursday to begin field work, two weeks after arriving in the Chinese city where the virus emerged in late 2019. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021