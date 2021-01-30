Left Menu

Telegram account under probe in Israel Embassy Explosion case

The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police Crime Branch is investigating the Telegram account which sent a viral screenshot claiming that an entity named Jaish-Ul-Hind has taken responsibility for the explosion that took place on Saturday near Israel Embassy here, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 22:16 IST
Telegram account under probe in Israel Embassy Explosion case
Visual from the blast site (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police Crime Branch is investigating the Telegram account which sent a viral screenshot claiming that an entity named Jaish-Ul-Hind has taken responsibility for the explosion that took place on Saturday near Israel Embassy here, sources said. Meanwhile, a half-burnt cloth and a polythene bag have been recovered from the site of the blast near the Israel Embassy, and is being examined by the authorized agencies, sources in Delhi Police told ANI on Saturday.

Earlier today, a team of National Security Guard (NSG) also visited the site of Friday's low-explosion near the Israel Embassy to examine characteristics of explosives used in the low-intensity explosion that occurred near the Embassy yesterday. The sources further informed that a total of 45,000 cell phones were active near the Israeli Embassy when a low-intensity blast was triggered by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Friday evening.

On the basis of CCTV footage of the area near the blast site, Delhi Police's special cell team on Saturday have identified the cab driver who dropped off two people near the embassy and are interrogating him. It is yet to be ascertained whether these persons have any role in the explosion. Meanwhile, the footage of a hidden camera that was found behind a tree near the blast site on Friday has been sent to Delhi Police's cybercrime unit Cyber Prevention, Awareness and Detection Centre for investigation. In the footage retrieved from the camera, the timestamp was of the year 1970 but the content is not clear.

According to sources in Delhi Police, the miscreants who placed the Improvised explosive device (IED) checked the entire area, before placing it near the Embassy. The explosion took place not far from Vijay Chowk, where several VVIPS including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in attendance during the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pak govt to join review proceedings of Supreme Court acquittals in Pearl murder case

The Pakistan government on Saturday announced that it would formally join the review proceedings initiated by the Sindh administration against the Supreme Courts acquittal of British-born al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his t...

Uttarakhand government to distribute interest-free loans to farmers on Feb 6

The Uttarakhand government will provide interest-free loans of upto Rs 3 lakh to 25000 farmers and of upto Rs 5 lakh to farmers groups on February 6 under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Cooperative Farmers Welfare Scheme. Chief Minister Trivendra ...

Schools for classes 6 to 12 in Uttarakhand to reopen from Feb 8

All schools of Uttarakhand will reopen from February 8 for classes 6 to 12, Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik said. The decision was taken at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here on Saturday, he said.The...

COVID-19 outbreak under control, but threat exists: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Saturday said bringing the COVID-19 outbreakunder control was a mammoth task which was achieved by thehard work of Corona warriors, but cautioned that the threatfrom the virus still existed.Spea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021