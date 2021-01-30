Telegram account under probe in Israel Embassy Explosion case

The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police Crime Branch is investigating the Telegram account which sent a viral screenshot claiming that an entity named Jaish-Ul-Hind has taken responsibility for the explosion that took place on Saturday near Israel Embassy here, sources said. Meanwhile, a half-burnt cloth and a polythene bag have been recovered from the site of the blast near the Israel Embassy, and is being examined by the authorized agencies, sources in Delhi Police told ANI on Saturday.

Earlier today, a team of National Security Guard (NSG) also visited the site of Friday's low-explosion near the Israel Embassy to examine characteristics of explosives used in the low-intensity explosion that occurred near the Embassy yesterday. The sources further informed that a total of 45,000 cell phones were active near the Israeli Embassy when a low-intensity blast was triggered by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Friday evening.

On the basis of CCTV footage of the area near the blast site, Delhi Police's special cell team on Saturday have identified the cab driver who dropped off two people near the embassy and are interrogating him. It is yet to be ascertained whether these persons have any role in the explosion. Meanwhile, the footage of a hidden camera that was found behind a tree near the blast site on Friday has been sent to Delhi Police's cybercrime unit Cyber Prevention, Awareness and Detection Centre for investigation. In the footage retrieved from the camera, the timestamp was of the year 1970 but the content is not clear.

According to sources in Delhi Police, the miscreants who placed the Improvised explosive device (IED) checked the entire area, before placing it near the Embassy. The explosion took place not far from Vijay Chowk, where several VVIPS including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in attendance during the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony. (ANI)

