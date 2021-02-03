BRIEF-Santander Does Not Plan To Take Part In Potential Further Banking Consolidation In Spain

Chairman Of Spain's Santander, Ana Botin:

* SAYS DOES NOT PLAN TO TAKE PART IN POTENTIAL FURTHER BANKING CONSOLIDATION IN SPAIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)

