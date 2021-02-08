Kolkata youth missing after jumping into Hooghly to shoot stunt video

A 21-year-old man went missingafter jumping off the iconic Vidyasagar Setu in Kolkata intothe Hooghly river along with a friend to film the stunt,police said on Monday.

Mohammed Zakir Sardar, a residnet of the Tiljala area,is yet to be found and search operations are underway, anofficer of the Hastings police station said.

The River Police has rescued Mohammed Tastigir Alamfrom the waters, he added.

Sardar along with four of his friends on Sunday wentto the Vidyasagar Setu -- the iconic cable-stayed structurealso known as the Second Hooghly Bridge -- to shoot a video ofjumping into the river.

Around 1.30 pm, they jumped into the Hooghly, whilethree friends were filming, police said.

''While Alam could be rescued, Sardar is still missing.

We are talking to the three other youths and trying to findout if there was anything wrong among them. We are alsoanalysing the video,'' the officer said.

A team of the River Police and personnel of theDisaster Management Group continued the search on Monday butcould not spot the missing youth, he said.

The father of the missing youth has lodged a complaintat the Hastings police station, on the basis of which a casehas been filed, police said.

