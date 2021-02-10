Left Menu

New hate symbols on U.S. warships including noose spark Navy condemnation

The U.S. Navy's top admiral on Tuesday condemned two new racist incidents involving hate symbols on warships, which sources said included a noose that was left on a Black sailor's bed. The incidents, which occurred in recent weeks, underscore deep concerns about racism in the ranks.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 06:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 06:58 IST
New hate symbols on U.S. warships including noose spark Navy condemnation

The U.S. Navy's top admiral on Tuesday condemned two new racist incidents involving hate symbols on warships, which sources said included a noose that was left on a Black sailor's bed.

The incidents, which occurred in recent weeks, underscore deep concerns about racism in the ranks. The cases come as Pentagon leaders face growing pressure to show progress in combating extremism after current and former military servicemembers were found to have participated in the siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. In one case being investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), hate speech graffiti was discovered in a bathroom aboard the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier. NCIS is also investigating the noose incident aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain. Two officials who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the details.

While he did not give details of the incidents, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday cautioned in a message to the fleet on Tuesday that racial divisions in the ranks cut at the military's ability to protect the country. "If we must first question the intentions of our shipmate standing the watch with us, now, and especially, when taking fire, we will fail when the Nation needs us must in combat," Gilday said.

Gilday's message came days after Lloyd Austin, the first Black defense secretary, ordered military-wide standdowns, pausing regular activity, to address white nationalism and other extremism. Gilday acknowledged that addressing extremism is a leadership issue, adding "we will own this."

"Some sailors may think their voices do not matter right now, or feel frustrated seeking to be seen and be heard. But let me be clear, each of your voices matter," Gilday said.' "This standdown is another in our efforts to listen, to learn, and to improve."

Reuters was first to report last month that nearly a third of Black U.S. military servicemembers reported experiencing racial discrimination, harassment or both during a 12-month period, according to results of a long-withheld Defense Department survey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico reports 10,738 new coronavirus cases, 1,701 deaths

Mexicos health ministry on Tuesday reported 10,738 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,701 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 1,946,751 cases and 168,432 deaths.The government says the real number of infected peo...

US closely monitoring situation along India-China border: Official

The United States is closely monitoring the situation along the India-China border, a senior official said on Tuesday and expressed concerns over Beijings pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours.We are closely monitoring th...

WRAPUP 1-Myanmar anti-coup protests resume despite bloodshed

Protesters returned to the streets of Myanmars capital Naypyitaw on Wednesday after the most violent day yet in demonstrations against a coup that halted a tentative transition to democracy under elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The United ...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day three

Highlights of day three of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. All matches are second round. Times local GMT 11 1240 SABALENKA ADVANCES WITH WIN OVER KASATKINASeventh seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus grou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021