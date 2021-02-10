Left Menu

PM Modi to reply to motion of thanks on President's address in Lok Sabha today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha at around 4 pm on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 14:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha at around 4 pm on Wednesday. "At around 4 PM today in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address," Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha members to be present in the House today and support the government's stand. Parliamentary proceedings continued till midnight to accommodate the long list of speakers participating in the Motion of Thanks to the President's address. Lok Sabha was adjourned till 4 pm Tuesday (February 9).

The ongoing Budget session of Parliament has been continuously witnessing uproar for the last four days over the opposition's demand for separate discussion on the new farm laws. Thousands of farmers have been protesting at several border points of the national capital since late November, demanding the withdrawal of the farm laws. The Lok Sabha on Monday took up discussion on motion of thanks to the President's address after seeing disruptions over four days last week over opposition's demand for separate discussion on the new farm laws.

PM Modi had delivered his reply to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Monday where he quoted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on the need for reforms in the farm sector and also cautioned the nation about a new form of "FDI" which he referred to as "foreign destructive ideology" as the agitation grabs global attention. Defending Centre's policies for farmers and referring to those taking a "U-Turn" from laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha said, "Manmohan Ji is here, I would read out his quote. Those taking a U-Turn (farm laws) will perhaps agree with him. 'There are other rigidities because of marketing regime set up in the 1930s which prevent our farmers from selling their produce where they get the highest rate of return..."

"...It is our intention to remove all those handicaps, which come in the way of India realising its vast potential at one large common market," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

