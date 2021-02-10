Left Menu

White House condemns attack on Saudi airport, will continue effort to end war in Yemen

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 23:17 IST
White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that the United States condemned an attack on a Saudi airport and will continue diplomatic outreach to end the conflict in Yemen.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group said it carried out a drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport on Wednesday which the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi forces in Yemen said caused a fire in a civilian aircraft.

